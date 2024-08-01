The All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA) persists with its indefinite sit-in demonstration at Malki ground, Shillong. The protest, which began on July 31, enters its second day as staff members reject the state government's offer of a 25% salary increase, holding firm to their demand for an 80% hike.

Over 1,037 non-teaching staff under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme are affected by this wage dispute. The employees argue that their salaries have remained stagnant since 2016, necessitating a substantial increase to meet rising living costs.

On July 26, the Meghalaya government announced a 25% salary enhancement for SSA non-teaching staff. This proposal would require an additional annual expenditure of Rs 3.19 crore, increasing the budget from Rs 12.78 crore to Rs 15.98 crore. However, AMSSANTSA members deem this insufficient, pushing for an 80% raise along with a 5% annual increment.

The protesting staff, which includes office personnel, MIS operators, DEOs, and accountants, are distributed across state, district, and block levels within the Samagra Shiksha programme. They emphasise that their demonstration is not against the government but rather an appeal for fair compensation.

Despite attempts at negotiation, including a meeting between Commissioner & Secretary in charge Education Vijay Mantri and the protesters yesterday, no resolution has been reached. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has reportedly scheduled an urgent meeting to address the issue.