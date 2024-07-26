The non-teaching staff of All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA) are set to launch an indefinite sit-in demonstration from July 29. The association announced this decision, citing the government's failure to increase their salaries as promised.

The association claims that its salary enhancement has been pending since 2016. They expressed frustration with Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, who had informed the State Assembly in 2023 that the proposal for salary enhancement had been forwarded to the finance department. However, no action has been taken since then.

AMSSANTSA members view this lack of progress as evidence of false assurances from the government. They stated their readiness to fight for their rights, emphasising that the protest would continue until the government fulfilled its commitment to raise their salaries.