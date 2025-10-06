Meghalaya SSA Teachers’ Association to challenge Supreme Court’s TET ruling with review plea

The Meghalaya Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Schools Association (MSSASA) has decided to move the Supreme Court with a review petition against its September 1 verdict, which mandates all in-service teachers to qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in order to retain their jobs.



The decision was taken unanimously during the association’s general meeting held on Monday, October 6 MSSASA president Aristotle Rymbai stated that the association will legally challenge the retrospective application of the order, emphasizing that it has deeply unsettled many long-serving teachers nearing retirement.



“Our legal advisors have suggested that the retrospective effect of the ruling can be contested, as it unfairly impacts teachers who have served for decades under government norms existing before TET was introduced,” Rymbai said.



He further expressed concern that the ruling, if left unchallenged, could jeopardize the careers and livelihoods of a large number of teachers across the state. “This decision will have serious consequences on the future of many teachers. We have agreed to move collectively,” he added.



The MSSASA plans to formally file the review petition in the coming days, seeking relief for teachers who were appointed prior to the enforcement of TET requirements.