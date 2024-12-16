Amid unresolved issues faced by over 13,000 SSA teachers in the state, the Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) held a general meeting, following which they decided to revoke their plan to initiate their proposed protest.

Speaking to reporters, the president of the association, Aristotle C. Rymbai, informed that the union will not proceed with the agitation. Instead, they will continue discussions with the state government over the issues.

In addition, during the meeting, the MSSASA decided to request the government to grant an exemption from the Meghalaya Teachers' Eligibility Test (MTET) for SSA teachers who were appointed on or before July 1, 2020.

One of the key decisions made by the association was to urge the state to establish a panel responsible for overseeing policies that ensure job security for SSA teachers.