The All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA), on October 7 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking assistance in increasing the salary of over 13,000 SSA teachers.

In its letter, the association urged the prime minister to take prompt action regarding the enhancement of the salaries of SSA teachers.

The association requested PM Modi to offer support to the teachers considering the cost of living and inflation.

Furthermore, they cited "horrible suffering of SSA teachers", urging that their demands are met before the situation worsens.

The association stated that the teachers had released their last appraisal in 2016-17, adding that the current salary ranges from Rs 9,200 to Rs 19,044 for Lower Primary teachers and Rs 9,900 to Rs 20,493 for Upper Primary teachers.

Furthermore, it was also brought to the PM's attention that the association has been agitating for their demand seeking 100 per cent salary enhancement since October 1.

Earlier, in September, Meghalaya's Education Department stated that it was considering a proposal to grant age relaxation for SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) teachers, announced Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma.

As per the minister, the proposal will focus on involvement of the teachers in government recruitment processes.