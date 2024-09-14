The Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) will take a unanimous decision on the state government's proposal for salary enhancement of over 12,000 SSA teachers on September 21.

Speaking to reporters, Aristotle C Rymbai, the MSSASA president stated that the association will hold a general executive council meeting next week wherein the decision will also be taken.

Furthermore, Rymbai also informed that he had met with Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) state project director Swapnil Tembe earlier this week who informed that the education department directed that the proposal for enchancement of salary be put on hold for a while.

Moreover, as per reports, Tembe also told the association that the education department is planning to take the matter of regularised salary to the Cabinet.

Earlier, the SSA state project director Swapnil Tembe had called on non-teaching staff to end their 15-day sit-in demonstration and return to work.

In a press release issued on August 14, Tembe had stated, "Since the Rationalisation Committee is already on the job, it is pivotal that the non-teaching staff resume their duties and the activities under the program go on as planned."

The prolonged demonstration has caused delays in releasing teacher salaries, implementing various SSA interventions, and executing Right to Education (RTE) initiatives such as disbursing uniform grants and library funds.