Meghalaya SSLC exams 2026-27 to begin on December 4, MBOSE announces schedule

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2026-27, with the first paper scheduled for December 4.

The examinations will begin with English on December 4, followed by Science on December 7. The Indian Languages/Additional English paper will be held on December 9, while Health and Physical Education, Computer Science and vocational subjects are scheduled for December 11.

The Social Science examination will take place on December 14, followed by Mathematics/Special Mathematics on December 16, which will be the final paper.

All regular examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. Examination halls will open at 9.30 am, with question papers distributed at 9.45 am and answer scripts at 9.50 am. Students will begin writing at 10 am.

Students appearing for Indian Language papers can opt for Garo, Khasi, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Urdu or Mizo. The vocational subjects listed by MBOSE include Beauty and Wellness, Tourism, Health Care, Electronics, Agriculture, ITES, Apparels, Plumbing, Food Processing, Telecom, Banking and Automobile Repair. These are offered in place of Computer Science or Health and Physical Education.

The theory examination for vocational subjects will be shorter, with students required to write the paper from 10 am to 11 am.

MBOSE has also cautioned that the examination schedule could be changed in case of unforeseen circumstances or important announcements by the state or Central governments that coincide with the examination dates.

The board's September 9 notification separately directed all schools to complete the online application process for the Class X SSLC Examination by September 30, 2026. MBOSE said the deadline was set to allow timely processing ahead of the December examinations.

To avoid a clash with the SSLC examination, the online application process for the Class XII HSSLC Examination 2027 is tentatively scheduled between the last week of October and the last week of November.