The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 87.10 per cent.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, mbose.in.

Besides the official website, students can also directly visit the Meghalaya board result page at megresults.nic.in to avail their results.

The examinations were conducted by the MBOSE from February 10 to 25, 2025.

This year, a total of 63,682 had appeared for the examinations of which 36,570 passed in six subjects, while 18,903 secured passing scores in five subjects.



Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took to his official X handle and congratulated the students. He wrote, "Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC, MBOSE examinations. May this first leap to your future motivate you to strive for greater things. This year’s result, touching 87.10 % pass percentage is a path breaking result, exceeding the record of the results of the past years which have been hovering in the 50% range. I also extend my heartiest congratulations’ to all the 341 schools who achieved 100% pass percentage."



Many congratulations to the students who passed with flying colours in the SSLC, MBOSE examinations. May this first leap to your future motivate you to strive for greater things.



This year’s result, touching 87.10 % pass percentage is a path breaking result, exceeding the record… pic.twitter.com/bnhdJsxjhI — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 5, 2025

West Jaintia Hills emerged as the top-performing district with a pass percentage of 96.03 per cent, followed closely by Eastern West Khasi Hills at 95.54 per cent and South West Khasi Hills at 94.93 per cent.

Among the high performers, East Khasi Hills recorded a commendable 92.54 per cent pass rate, while East Jaintia Hills and West Khasi Hills posted 92.40 per cent and 90.50 per cent, respectively.

In the Garo Hills region, South Garo Hills led the chart with an impressive 88.32 per cent pass percentage, followed by West Garo Hills at 80.50 per cent and East Garo Hills at 80.31 per cent. North Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills registered pass percentages of 75.76 per cent and 74.77 per cent, respectively.

Ri Bhoi district also performed strongly with 89.33 per cent of candidates passing the exam.

The results reflect consistent academic performance across many districts, with several regions showing marked improvement in recent years.