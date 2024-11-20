Meghalaya pulled off a stunning 4-3 victory against Arunachal Pradesh in the Group E opener of the Senior Men’s National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25 in Nalbari, Assam, earlier today.

Trailing 3-1 at one stage, Meghalaya turned the game on its head with three quick goals to secure a dramatic win. Overkindness L Mawnai gave Meghalaya an early lead in the 8th minute, setting the tone for what would be a rollercoaster match.

Arunachal responded strongly, with Omang Dodum equalising in the 15th minute, and Tagru James added another in first-half stoppage time to give them the lead. Tarh Dolu’s strike in the 61st minute made it 3-1, leaving Meghalaya in need of a miracle.

The comeback began just two minutes later, with captain Fullmoon Mukhim netting his first goal in the 63rd minute. Substitute Robertson Khongriah struck in the 65th to level the score. Mukhim then sealed the win with his second goal in the 83rd minute, earning him the Player of the Match honour.

Meghalaya’s spirited performance, under the guidance of coach Hering Shangpliang, sets them up for a crucial clash against Nagaland at 9 am on Friday at the same venue. Meanwhile, Nagaland defeated hosts Assam 2-1 in the other Group E match. Only one team from the group will progress to the final round of the tournament.

Meghalaya's squad:

Siwel Rymbai (GK), Overkindness L Mawnai, Arlangky Nongsiej, Donborlang Nongkynrih (sub Aenam Jyrwa 64'), Wanboklang Lyngkhoi, Aibiangmame Nongneng (sub Deibormame Tongper 64'), Badondor Marbaniang (sub Robertson Khongriah HT), Damanbhalang Chyne (sub Baiaikara Swer 85'), Fullmoon Mukhim, Kevin Rymbai, Donlad Diengdoh (sub Banraplang Pyngrope 85').