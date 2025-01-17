A critical roundtable discussion on waste management challenges and opportunities was hosted by IIM Shillong. Organised by the Northeast Centre for Community Impact and Engagement (NE-CCIE), the event brought together representatives from the Meghalaya Institute of Governance, Bethany Society, OCU, and Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong Nongthymmai Pyllun to explore sustainable solutions for the city’s pressing waste management issues.

The discussion was inaugurated by Prof DP Goyal, Director of IIM Shillong, who stressed the urgent need for collaborative efforts between academic institutions, government bodies, and local communities to address waste management challenges in urban areas.

Col Dinesh Adhikari, CAO of IIM Shillong, highlighted innovative waste management practices implemented on campus, including measures to reduce waste and promote sustainability.

Dr Teidorlang Lyngdoh, Chair of NE-CCIE, moderated the event, facilitating a focused dialogue on innovative and community-driven approaches to waste management in Shillong. Participants addressed several key issues, including:

- Segregation and Awareness: The need for public education on waste segregation at the source was underscored. Proposals included introducing labeled bins for organic and non-organic waste and launching targeted awareness campaigns to encourage community participation.

- Water ATMs: Installing water ATMs in strategic locations was proposed as a way to provide clean drinking water while reducing dependency on single-use plastics, addressing both environmental and public health concerns.

- Community Engagement: Training local youth to lead waste management initiatives was highlighted as a way to foster community ownership and create employment opportunities.

- River Stewardship: Participants emphasized engaging riverside communities to reduce pollution and restore ecological balance, promoting active involvement in managing water resources.

- Recycling and Commercialisation: Establishing recycling centers and composting facilities was discussed, with a focus on turning waste into economic resources. Upcycling and energy generation from waste were viewed as steps toward economic and environmental sustainability.

- Government Collaboration: Attendees called for supportive policies and infrastructure, urging local authorities to incentivize waste segregation and recycling initiatives.

- Pilot Projects and Data: The importance of pilot projects and data collection to understand waste generation patterns was stressed. Tailored solutions for both urban and rural areas were recommended.

The session concluded with a collective commitment to advancing sustainable waste management in Shillong. Stakeholders agreed that innovative practices combined with strong community involvement and policy support are essential for creating a cleaner, more sustainable urban environment.