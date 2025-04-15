The long-pending relocation of 342 families from Shillong's Harijan Colony in Them Iew Mawlong may finally see movement, with a crucial meeting scheduled for April 28, Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar informed.

The matter, which has remained unresolved for years due to disagreements between the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee, was recently deferred by the Meghalaya High Court, allowing both parties more time to reach a settlement. The court has now listed the matter for hearing on April 28.

Dhar expressed hope that some development could emerge from the upcoming meeting.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier written to the Union Defence Ministry, seeking clarity on whether a parcel of land near the Iew Mawlong petrol pump—currently under defence jurisdiction—can be used for the proposed relocation site.

The relocation issue has been a long-standing and sensitive matter in Shillong, and the upcoming discussions are seen as a potential breakthrough in the deadlock.