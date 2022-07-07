After widespread protests, the Army Recruitment Rally under the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for all districts of Meghalaya will be held at 58 Gorkha Training Centre, Shillong from 27 Sep to 10 Oct 2022.

The Indian Army has released a rally recruitment notice for the post of Agniveer, which has 100 vacancies. The applicants will be able to receive the rally admission card via the registered email ID.

The registration deadline for the Agneepath Scheme 2022 is August 3, 2022. Candidates may apply for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Store Keeper Technical/ Clerk, Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass, and Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass positions.

The notice included all of the terms and conditions, service, wage scale, service, enrollment, employability, leave, and other information. Before registering and applying for the Indian Army Agneepath Scheme 2022, candidates must read the notice.

Candidates will be recruited under the Army Act 1950 for a four-year service period, which includes the training period. According to the Army Agneepath Notification, Agniveers who join the Agneepath Scheme 2022 are not entitled to any type of pension or gratuity.

The announcement of the recruitment rally comes at a time when aspirants and opposition parties are protesting and agitating.