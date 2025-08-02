Meghalaya charts new startup policy, shifts focus to scalable innovation

The Meghalaya government is preparing to roll out a new Startup Policy designed to keep pace with evolving sectors and startup dynamics, after seven years of empowering entrepreneurs through its flagship PRIME initiative.

An official confirmed that the policy is currently in the works, as the state engages in extensive dialogue with entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers to shape its next big leap.

Planning Department Secretary Cyril V Diengdoh, addressing a high-level Roundtable Conference organised by PRIME Meghalaya on Thursday, emphasized the need to move beyond a grant-led model to one driven by innovation, scalability, and market viability.

“We must now focus on enterprise building rooted in innovation and integration,” Diengdoh said in his keynote, calling for a shift toward deeper market access, stronger value chains, and effective aggregation of small businesses.

Participants at the conference advocated for sharper financial incentives, a robust link with educational institutions, and greater support for youth-led startups tackling issues like waste management, traffic congestion, and environmental sustainability.

Key growth sectors—such as agri-tech, tourism, traditional crafts, and digital services—were identified for strategic intervention and policy support.

Officials reaffirmed that PRIME Meghalaya will continue to play a central role in anchoring this transition, ensuring that the state's startup ecosystem evolves to meet the aspirations of young entrepreneurs and the demands of a rapidly changing economy.