Meghalaya startups showcase innovation at Tamil Nadu global summit

Meghalaya’s emerging startup ecosystem took the national stage at the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025, where a delegation of 10 entrepreneurs presented cutting-edge ventures spanning technology, handicrafts, textiles, health, manufacturing, and tourism.

The summit, organised by StartupTN, drew over 30,000 attendees, including more than 750 startups and 100 investors from across India and abroad. It offered a platform for business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore partnerships, investment opportunities, and knowledge exchange.

Under the state government’s flagship initiative, PRIME Meghalaya, the delegation engaged in exhibitions, B2B meetings, and networking sessions, highlighting the unique mix of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation driving the state’s entrepreneurial growth.

“The summit demonstrates Meghalaya’s readiness to collaborate and compete on national and global platforms. PRIME is committed to connecting our entrepreneurs with opportunities for partnerships and market expansion,” said Saloni Verma, IAS, Executive Director, PRIME Meghalaya.

Startups such as Solipsis, represented by co-founder Rundolf Mawlieh, reported significant breakthroughs, including potential collaborations with global technology firms. “Being here at the StartupTN global summit has helped me in ways that I cannot imagine. Being able to connect with NVIDIA is a big win for us as a young startup. I'd like to thank PRIME, Meghalaya and the entire team for this opportunity. Looking forward to more in the near future,” he said.

The participating ventures focused on sustainable handicrafts, eco-textiles, digital health solutions, smart manufacturing, and technology-driven tourism experiences. Their presence at the summit underscores Meghalaya’s growing role in India’s innovation landscape and PRIME Meghalaya’s mission to foster inclusive, sustainable enterprise.

Through national platforms like TNGSS, Meghalaya aims to strengthen cross-state collaboration, attract investment, and position local entrepreneurs on a wider stage.