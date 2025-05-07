Meghalaya startups to showcase at Vienna UP 2025
Meghalaya startups are set to make their mark at Vienna UP 2025, an international startup festival in Austria. This initiative, backed by the state government, aims to boost local entrepreneurs' global presence
A dozen startups from Meghalaya's PRIME Entrepreneurship Program will represent the northeastern Indian state at Vienna UP 2025, a major international business event in Austria. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the development via social media on Wednesday.
"Exposure to global markets and ecosystems is crucial for our startups to broaden their perspective, open avenues for cross-border collaborations, and accelerate their growth potential," Sangma stated in his tweet.
The Vienna UP event serves as a global platform connecting entrepreneurs with international investors, industry leaders, and potential business partners. For the participating Meghalayan startups, this represents a significant opportunity to gain international visibility and explore new market possibilities.
The state government's support through the PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market-Driven Enterprises) program demonstrates Meghalaya's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.
Sangma expressed optimism about the long-term benefits of this international exposure, noting he was "excited to see how these experiences translate into meaningful impact for their ventures back home."
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