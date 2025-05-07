A dozen startups from Meghalaya's PRIME Entrepreneurship Program will represent the northeastern Indian state at Vienna UP 2025, a major international business event in Austria. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the development via social media on Wednesday.

"Exposure to global markets and ecosystems is crucial for our startups to broaden their perspective, open avenues for cross-border collaborations, and accelerate their growth potential," Sangma stated in his tweet.

The Vienna UP event serves as a global platform connecting entrepreneurs with international investors, industry leaders, and potential business partners. For the participating Meghalayan startups, this represents a significant opportunity to gain international visibility and explore new market possibilities.

The state government's support through the PRIME (Promotion and Incubation of Market-Driven Enterprises) program demonstrates Meghalaya's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Sangma expressed optimism about the long-term benefits of this international exposure, noting he was "excited to see how these experiences translate into meaningful impact for their ventures back home."