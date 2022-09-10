The Meghalaya Assembly went paperless and conducted the Autumn session digitally by adopting the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

At the start of the Autumn session on Friday, familiarization training for all 60 legislators, was conducted by the officials and staff from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Assembly Secretariat, and NIC after the first day of the Assembly’s autumn session on Friday.

Before the training, Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh said, “It is high time to make this Assembly digital by adopting the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).”

NeVA is a Mission Mode Project under the Digital India programme and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is the nodal ministry for its implementation in all the 31 States/UTs with legislatures.

NeVA aims to bring all legislatures of the country together, in one platform thereby creating a massive data depository and it provides paperless Assembly, a concept involving electronic means to facilitate the work of Assembly.

The funding of NeVA is through the Central Sponsored Scheme at 90:10 for North East & hilly States and 100 percent for Union Territories.

Lyngdoh said that hard copies inside the House will now be replaced with e-books and that proceedings of the House will be made available online for quick access to every citizen in every corner.

“The application will have a lot of impact on preserving the environment, thus saving lakhs of trees,” he said.