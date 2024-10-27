Meghalayan Age Limited has announced plans to release exclusive films and web series on its streaming platform Hello Meghalaya, alongside financial backing for local filmmakers to produce original content.

The Chief Administrative Officer said that production discussions are ongoing with several filmmakers to create high-quality, original programming. The announcement comes as the state-backed platform reports 37 million total views since its July launch.

According to official data, the service has attracted over 200,000 downloads, with users spending an average of 4 hours and 30 minutes on the platform. Around 2,000 active users access the service every half hour.

Local films including "Ka Chithi," "Pynngop," and "Ka-Daw" have each surpassed one million views. However, some media reports have questioned the platform's reliance on previously available content.

A new analytics dashboard for content creators is in final testing, expected to launch within weeks.

The platform recently expanded into live events, streaming the Durand Cup and Sohra Half Marathon to over 1,000 concurrent viewers. Officials say this feature will extend to musical events, particularly targeting rural audiences.

Technical improvements are ongoing to address streaming quality and data consumption concerns. The platform continues to add weekly content while new productions, which typically require 3-6 months to complete, are in development.