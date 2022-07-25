Two days after the Tura police raided the ‘Rimpu Bangan’ which has led to shocking revelations about nefarious activities taking place inside the premises, Meghalaya BJP President Ernest Mawrie has extended support to absconding BJP MDC Bernard Rimpu Marak’s claims that he is innocent and was not operating any prostitution racket at his farmhouse in Edenbari, Tura.

A raid was conducted by police on Friday night in which couples were found in a car in compromising positions, illegal alcohol of over 1000 litres, 500 packets of condoms, a crossbow, and a dagger were found.

The BJP state president, Mawrie, has claimed that his MDC of Tura, Bernard was innocent and was only running a “holiday resort” for “families”. But on the same day, West Garo Hills police announced that six girls from the group detained on Friday night were actually involved in the flesh trade, and their identification was made by no less than the caretaker of the farmhouse, who has also been arrested.

West Garo Hills SP Vivekanand Singh Rathore told press people in Tura on Sunday evening that the identification of the six girls came about only after they had managed to obtain bail from the district court in Tura on Sunday.

The arrested caretaker spilled the beans on the identification of the girls during interrogation and the SP said that they will now move for the cancellation of their bail as part of the ongoing investigation.

The West Garo Hills SP Vivekanand Singh Rathore. Sunday has informed that 40 people out of the 73 arrested during the farmhouse raid have been granted bail by the district court after police did not object to their release.

The police chief said that since the 40 were only caught drinking inside the farmhouse premises and were not involved in any nefarious activities, they were released on bail on Sunday.

“Those found indulging in other activities inside the rooms or were caught nude have not been granted bail,” said SP Rathore, with some being sent forward to judicial custody and others, like the caretaker, being remanded to police custody for further questioning.