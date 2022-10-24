The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged the Centre to allow the doctors to buy land in the state, expressing worry over the "exodus" of doctors and health specialists from Meghalaya, which is apparently caused by their inability to own land here.

The state BJP leader AL Hek on October 23 questioned why there is a disparity when it comes to doctors working in Meghalaya when Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are qualified to receive land in the state despite not being qualified under the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act.

The BJP representative stressed the need of maintaining the medical profession in Meghalaya, saying, "We should use the same way so that we can retain the doctors, and their families may come here."

Hek argued that whereas IAS and IPS personnel might not continue to provide services to the state indefinitely, doctors might.

He claimed that Meghalaya had lost many doctors and experts as a result of the lack of land availability, and urged the government to act appropriately in this regard.

The statement made by Hek has relevance because many doctors from various hospitals, including the esteemed NEIGRIHMS, have left Meghalaya because they are not qualified to purchase land or receive other benefits there.

The BJP leader further disclosed that he has been receiving several complaints regarding gaps in the Health Department from the public.

Several doctors from the institute reportedly expressed a wish to leave the state and join the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati a few months ago, causing the NEIGRIHMS to experience a severe staffing shortage.

Even though they requested the institute's "No Objection Certificate," then-Director DM Thappa turned down their requests.