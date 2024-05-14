Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh on May 14 informed that the appointment of the new chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) will be made once the model code of conduct (MCC) period is over.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said there has been no such thing as a ‘delay’ in the appointment of the new MSCW chairperson. This comes amidst a time when crimes against women are surging in the state.

“In fact, the name has already been cleared. The person concerned has already consented to her appointment. The chief minister has been consulted and has also signed the relevant file. The only thing that prevents us from going public is the operation of the MCC and once this is done, we will publicly come up with the name of the new chairperson of the women commission,” he assured.

The post has been lying vacant for almost a year now following the resignation of the former MSCW chairperson Phidalia Toi in June last year. Earlier, the department had shortlisted four names for appointment as the chairperson.

Crimes against women in Meghalaya have been on a rise lately. While this lays emphasis on the need to put an end on the same, Paul Lyngdoh also told reporters that the changed behavioral patterns displayed by citizens, especially on social media has led to the surge. He expressed belief in legal procedures to address the same.