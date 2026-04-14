Meghalaya State League 5 to kick off with record 33 teams, 104 matches across eight venues

The Meghalaya Football Association has unveiled the group fixtures for the fifth edition of the Meghalaya State League (MSL 5), the state's top football competition, starting tomorrow, April 15. This year's tournament shatters previous records with 33 teams divided into eight groups, leading to 104 group-stage matches—the largest scale yet.

Defending champions Mawlai SC head Group C in Amlarem, but the curtain-raiser pits Nongkseh SSCC against Khimusniang SC at Shillong Sports Association Stadium in Polo at 5pm. All subsequent group matches begin at 3pm. Teams in each group play home and away, with the top two advancing to May's pre-quarterfinals.

A key highlight is the league's push to spread football statewide: newcomers Williamnagar and Amlarem join as co-hosts, while Mairang returns after its debut in 2017. The full group line-ups are:

Group A (Shillong, SSA Stadium): Nongkseh SSCC (Shillong SA), Mawshun SCC (Riwar Mihngi FA), Khimusniang SC (West Jaintia DSA), Umkaber SCC (Tyrsad Area SA).

Group B (Shillong, MFA Turf): Nangkiew Irat SC (Shillong SA), Mulang SC Nongbah (West Jaintia DSA), Mawlum Tyrsad SCC (Tyrsad Area SA), Mawphu SC (Sohra SA).

Group C (Amlarem): Mawlai SC (Shillong SA), Amlarem SC, Lamin XI SCC (both Amlarem Sub-Division SA), Laskein SCCC (Laskein Block SA).

Group D (Khliehriat): Ladthadlaboh SC (West Jaintia DSA), Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC, Thangskai Tiger SC (both East Jaintia DFA), Jalaphet Moochut Pyrdung SC (Saipung Block SA).

Group E (Wahiajer): Shillong Lajong (Shillong SA), Lumphyrnai Lumsohphoh FC (Thadlaskein SA), Iatyllilang Lumsehkot SCC (Laskein Block SA), Lamyrsiang SCC (Saipung Block SA).

Group F (Mairang): Langsning FC (Shillong SA), Mishon SCC (Pyndengumiong DSA), Umlakro FC (Western Ri-Bhoi DSA), Lawbah SC (Eastern Border SA).

Group G (Williamnagar): A'chik SCO Rongjeng (East Garo Hills DSA), Attong Matgrik FC (South Garo Hills DSA), Maram FC (Tura DFA), Balmanduri FC (North Garo Hills DSA), Janepih Youth SCA (Mawshynrut SA).

Group H (Mawkyrwat): Rangdajied United FC (Shillong SA), Mawten SC (Mawkyrwat DSA), Mawlarshong SC (Nongstoin DSA), Umdang SC (Mawshynrut SA).

Backed by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs since 2017, the MSL unites top clubs from MFA's district associations amid the association's Golden Jubilee year. Four seasons in, it has sharpened skills across Meghalaya, drawing crowds with fierce competition and prizes.