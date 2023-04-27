After an enforced hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the most anticipated third edition of the Meghalaya State League (MSL) was launched by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) at the State Convention Centre, Shillong.

The tournament committee of the MSL has decided to divide the league into four zones - Shillong, Jowai, Mawkyrwat and Tura. There will be 25 teams in total in this year’s edition of the league.

According to the schedule fixture, the first match will be held on May 12 with 7wasa will take on Rangdajied United FC at Jowai.

In Shillong Zone, the teams include- SPL winner Mawlai SC, Umrit SC, Umkseh SC, Jyntru, Seng Samla Laitrynge and Langsning SC.

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Jowai Zone - 7 Wasa United, Ladthadlaboh SC, Youth Club Pdengkarong, Rangdajied FC, SeinPynbhalang SC, Rymbai Iawpynsing SC and Mulait United FC.

Mawkyrwat Zone- Pyndengrei SCSC, Shillong Lajong FC, Seven United SCC, Mawten SC, Riangdo YSCA and Lumdiengngan SC.

Lastly, in the Tura zone- Chipakkore FC, Selsella Sports Association, and Atong Matrik FC.

The League of Champions has been supported by the Government of Meghalaya from the very beginning. The MSL combines the champion clubs from all the tournaments run by affiliated associations in a statewide league the likes of which had never been seen before until the MFA took the initiative in 2017-18.

The MSL brings the best clubs from all over the State to have a chance to be the Champions of Meghalaya. Through the MSL, the Meghalaya Football Association was able to shine a light on teams from across the State and acted as a facilitator for talent identification. It also gave the affiliated associations an opportunity to gain experience in hosting the state’s top league with matches having been held in Garo Hills, Ri-Bhoi, Jaintia Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

At the inauguration ceremony, the President of MFA Larsing M Sawyan graced the occasion as the chief guest. Others present were Asst Secretary, Dip Ryntathiang, the Vice Presidents, members of the different clubs, the captains and other officials.