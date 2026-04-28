Meghalaya State League: Draws, comebacks amid heavy rain disrupt big teams' dominance

Dominant performances from Shillong Lajong FC, Nangkiew Irat SC and Khimusniang SC headlined matchday action on April 27 in the fifth Meghalaya State League, although several closely contested fixtures and adverse weather added intrigue across groups.

Persistent heavy rain across Meghalaya affected playing conditions, with one match in Group F between Lawbah SC and Mishon SSCC in Mairang postponed due to an unplayable pitch. Officials are expected to announce a revised date.

Group H produced two goalless draws that tightened competition standings. In Mawkyrwat, Mawlarshong SC held Rangdajied United FC, the 2023 champions, to a 0-0 stalemate. The result follows a 1-1 draw in their earlier meeting, leaving Mawlarshong unbeaten against their higher-profile opponents this season. A similar scoreline in Williamnagar saw Janepih YSCA drop points for the first time after three straight wins, as Balmanduri FC secured a share of the spoils.

A comeback in Group D provided one of the day’s more dramatic moments. Thangskai Tiger SC overturned a deficit to defeat Jalaphet Moochut Pyrdung SC 2-1 in Khliehriat. After a goalless first half, Thomas Dkhar put Jalaphet ahead early in the second period, but goals from Wendi Markson Nongtdu and Solmon Sympli turned the match around late on.

Group C saw Amlarem SC maintain control with a 3-1 victory over Lamin XI SCC. Early pressure paid off through Iaid Da Kyrmen Jungai and Marshial Nongrum, who later added a second, while Lamin XI managed a late consolation.

Heavyweights continued to assert dominance elsewhere. Shillong Lajong FC secured a 5-0 win over Iatyllilang Lumsehkot CSC in Wahiajer, accelerating after the break with four second-half goals. At the MFA Ground in Shillong, Nangkiew Irat SC matched that scoreline against Mawlum Tyrsad SCC, with a late hat-trick from substitute Wallamsuk Nongkhlaw sealing the result.

The largest margin of the day came in Group A, where Khimusniang SC overwhelmed Umkaber SCC 9-0 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong. Primrose Lamat’s brace took his tally to nine goals in the competition, while multiple scorers contributed to a one-sided contest that underlined Khimusniang’s attacking strength.

With weather disruptions and unexpected draws reshaping the standings, the competition remains open across several groups despite the continued dominance of leading sides.