Meghalaya State League: Khimusniang SC thrash Umkaber 11-2, Rangdajied draw with Mawlarshong

A high-scoring rout and an unexpected draw marked April 24's fixtures in the 5th Meghalaya State League, with several matches across venues producing one-sided results.

The biggest result came in Shillong, where Khimusniang SC defeated Umkaber SCC 11-2 in a Group A match at SSA Stadium. Khimusniang dominated from the start and were 5-0 ahead before Umkaber managed to respond in the second half with two goals.

The brief comeback did little to change the outcome as Khimusniang added six more to complete one of the most emphatic wins of the season. One player scored six goals in the match, taking his tally to seven for the campaign and putting him among the leading scorers.

Group H saw the only major upset of the day. Rangdajied United FC, one of Shillong’s better-known sides, were held to a 1-1 draw by Mawlarshong SC in Mawkyrwat. Mawlarshong took an early lead before Rangdajied equalised before half-time, but neither side could find a winner. The result makes Rangdajied the first prominent Shillong team to drop points this season.

Elsewhere in Group A, Nongkseh SSCC secured a comfortable 6-2 win over Mawshun SCC. The match featured a hat-trick from one of Nongkseh’s forwards, supported by two early goals from a teammate and another in the second half. Mawshun managed to score twice but were largely outplayed.

Defending champions Mawlai SC continued their steady run with a 4-1 win over Laskein SCSC in Group C at Amlarem. Mawlai scored three goals in quick succession in the first half to take control and added another after the break, while Laskein could only manage a late consolation.

Langsning FC registered a 6-0 victory over Umlakro SC in Group F at Mairang. A substitute scored twice in the final stages after coming on in the second half, while four other players contributed earlier goals in a dominant display.

In Group B, Nangkiew Irat recorded a 7-1 win over Mawlum Tyrsad SCC in Shillong. The result included another hat-trick, along with two goals from a substitute and additional contributions from other players. Mawlum avoided a clean sheet defeat with a late goal.

Group G saw Attong Matgrik FC return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over second-placed Maram FC in Williamnagar. An early penalty and a first-half goal gave Attong a lead, and although Maram pulled one back before the break, they were unable to equalise.

In Group D, Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC defeated Ladthadlaboh SC 3-0 in a Jaintia Hills clash at Khliehriat. A first-half goal set the tone before two more strikes in the second half sealed the result.