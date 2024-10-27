Football fans packed the Wahiajer Multi Sports Complex Stadium as Shillong Lajong dominated 7 Wasa United in a resounding 9-0 victory during the opening match of the 4th Meghalaya State League (MSL) 2024 on October 26.

Deibormame Tongper starred with a hat-trick (36’, 45’+2, 56’), while Yohaan Benjamin (16’), Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi (18’P), Mebannangkiew Thabah (48’, 50’), Babysunday Marngar (90’+2), and Emanbha Marbaniang (90’+4) all found the net. Despite both teams being former MSL champions, this was their first encounter in the tournament.

The MSL 2024 has introduced new venues across the state, with Wahiajer hosting the opener, organised by the Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) and backed by the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar praised the MFA’s efforts to expand football’s reach, emphasizing the sport’s role as both a fitness activity and a career option. MFA President Hamletson Dohling echoed Dhar's sentiment, expressing the goal of elevating Meghalaya as a football hub.

Lajong’s offence overwhelmed 7 Wasa with relentless pressure, scoring four goals in the first half and five in the second. Though 7 Wasa enjoyed local support from nearby Jowai, Lajong’s clinical performance earned admiration from the crowd.

The league continues Monday with matches across six venues, all starting at 2 pm: