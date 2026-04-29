Meghalaya State League: Mawlai held as junior side shares points, big wins for Langsing and Nongkseh

Defending champions Mawlai SC were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Laskein SCSC in Group E of the 5th Meghalaya State League, as a depleted squad struggled to close out the match in Amlarem.

With several senior players away in Manipur for the I-League 3, Mawlai fielded a largely young side and fell behind early when Bundaki Lamare scored in the ninth minute. The champions responded through Jestibor Mawlong before the break, and Syndongmiki Lyngdoh put them ahead in the second half. However, Laskein equalised soon after through Rithrangmiki Biam to deny Mawlai full points.

Elsewhere, two matches turned into one-sided affairs. Langsning FC and Nongkseh SSCC recorded an emphatic 8-0 victories over Umlakro SC and Mawshun SC, respectively.

Langsning’s Nelson Rymbai scored four times, taking his tally to 11 goals and moving clear in the top scorer race. Goals from Mebanlamlynti Masharing, Samuel Phawa, Morningstar Khongkiang and an own goal completed the rout.

At the SSA Stadium in Shillong, Nongkseh’s Chesterpaul Lyngdoh netted a hat-trick, his second of the season, as his side dominated throughout. Additional goals from Hardy Cliff Nongbri, Shano Tariang and Fullmoon Mukhim sealed another commanding win.

Lumphyrnai Sohphoh FC also delivered a strong performance, defeating Lamyrsiang SCC 6-1 in another Group E fixture. Rio Marboh continued his impressive run with four goals, adding to his earlier hat-trick this season, while Phrangsngi Law and Chandame Suna contributed late goals. Lamyrsiang managed a single reply through Seiborki Kharlukhi.

Several other matches were more closely contested. Mawphu SC came from behind to beat Mulang SC Nongbah 3-2 in Shillong, overturning an early deficit with three goals before surviving a late scare.

In Khliehriat, Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC also recovered from a goal down to edge Ladthadlaboh SC 2-1, with Hesmiki Rymbai scoring twice in the second half.

Maram FC ended a two-match losing run with a 3-2 win over A’chik SCO Rongjeng in Williamnagar, while Seng Samla Umdang Pyllun and Mawten SC played out a 1-1 draw in Mawkyrwat, continuing a run of closely fought encounters in Group H.

The league schedule slows briefly, with only one fixture lined up next. Attong Matgrik FC will face Janepih YSCA in Group G at Williamnagar.