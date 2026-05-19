Meghalaya State League: Nongkseh move top of Group A after 2-0 win over Shillong Lajong

Nongkseh SSCC climbed to the top of Group A in the quarterfinal stage of the 5th Meghalaya State League after defeating Shillong Lajong FC 2-0 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on May 18, ending Lajong’s nine-match winning streak in the competition.

A tightly contested first half saw both sides adopt a cautious approach in front of a packed crowd. Shillong Lajong came close early on when Wilbert Marbaniang tested Nongkseh goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh in the ninth minute, but the effort was kept out with a strong save.

The match turned decisively in the second half as Nongkseh capitalised on set-piece opportunities within a span of two minutes. Sheen Sohktung broke the deadlock in the 67th minute before Mebankhraw Wahlang doubled the advantage in the 69th, putting Nongkseh firmly in control.

The result took Nongkseh to seven points from three matches, one ahead of Lajong in the Group A standings.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Mawlai SC registered their first win of the quarterfinal stage with a 2-1 victory over Rangdajied United FC.

Basuklang Bina handed Mawlai the lead in the 39th minute with a low strike through a crowded defence, but Rangdajied responded just before half-time after earning a penalty. Mebannangkiew Thabah converted from the spot in stoppage time to level the score.

Heavy rain during the second half made playing conditions difficult, with standing water affecting movement and passing. Mawlai adapted better to the conditions and regained the lead in the 61st minute when substitute Kevin Rymbai tapped in a cross from Jestibor Mawlong.

The defending champions held on to secure all three points and move to four points from three matches. Rangdajied, meanwhile, remain without a point despite suffering only narrow defeats in all three quarterfinal fixtures, leaving their semifinal hopes hanging by a thread.

Group B action resumes on May 19 with Nangkiew Irat SC set to face leaders Langsning FC, while Maram FC will take on Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC later in the evening.