Meghalaya State League returns with record participation from April 11

Football activity across Meghalaya is set to intensify as the fifth edition of the Meghalaya State League (MSL 5) begins on April 11, marking the largest edition of the competition since its launch.

A total of 33 teams are expected to take part, divided into eight groups for the opening phase. Final confirmation of participants remains subject to completion of pre-tournament formalities, organisers said.

The league, organised by the Meghalaya Football Association with support from the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, has been a key platform for district-level clubs since its introduction in 2017. This year’s tournament coincides with the association’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, adding further significance to the competition.

Defending champions Mawlai SC, winners of the 2024 edition, have been placed in Group C alongside Amlarem SC, Lamin XI SCC and Laskein SCCC. Matches in this group will be held in Amlarem.

The opening fixture will take place at SSA Stadium in Shillong, where Group A teams Nongkseh SSCC, Mawshun SCC, Khimusniang SC and Umkaber SCC will compete. Shillong will also host Group B matches at the MFA Turf, featuring Nangkiew Irat SC, Mulang SC Nongbah, Mawlum Tyrsad SCC and Mawphu SC.

Khliehriat will stage Group D matches, which include former semi-finalists Ladthadlaboh SC and Rymbai Shkenshynriah SC, along with Thangskai Tiger SC and Jalaphet Moochut Pyrdung SC.

Wahiajer, venue of the 2024 final, will host Group E fixtures. The group features runners-up Shillong Lajong FC, former champions, alongside Lumphyrnai Lumsohphoh FC, Iatyllilang Lumsehkot SCC and Lamyrsiang SCC.

Group F matches are scheduled in Mairang, with Langsning FC, Mission SCC, Umlakro FC and Lawbah SC in contention. Williamnagar will host Group G, the only group with five teams, including A'chik SCO, Atong Matgrik FC, Maram FC, Balmanduri FC and Janepih Youth SCA.

Mawkyrwat will stage Group H fixtures, featuring 2023 champions Rangdajied United FC, along with Mawten SC, Mawlarshong SC and Umdang SC.

The expansion of the league reflects growing participation and competitiveness in football across the state. Organisers expect a higher standard of play this season as clubs from multiple districts compete for the state title.