Meghalaya State League sees thrilling finales and goal-scoring heroics

A'chik SCO Rongjeng signed off from the 5th Meghalaya State League with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Balmanduri FC in Group G at Williamnagar on May 7. The match capped their campaign on a high, despite missing the knockout stage.

Balmanduri struck twice early through Chichang M Momin in the 27th and 33rd minutes, putting ASCOR on the back foot. But captain Sensial Sangma pulled one back in the 54th minute, followed by goals from Klubarth M Sangma (78th) and Keri G Momin (88th) to seal the turnaround.

ASCOR finished third in the group with four wins and four losses from eight matches. Keri G Momin emerged as a league standout, netting 13 goals this season—second only to the top scorer overall.

In Group E, Iatyllilang Lumsehkot CSC beat Lamyrsiang SCC 3-0 at Wahiajer. Both sides had already locked in third and fourth spots.

Balmanduri have one game left, facing group leaders Janepih YSCA in two days.

Saturday brings two crucial 3pm kick-offs. Group E's Lumphyrnai Sohphoh FC meet Shillong Lajong FC at Wahiajer—both already through to the pre-quarterfinals. In Group F at Mairang, Lawbah SC face Mishon SSCC in a rescheduled match from 27 April. Lawbah need a massive win to snatch second place from Mishon.