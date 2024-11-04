Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has announced a temporary halt to the Meghalaya State League (MSL) 2024 after an exciting group stage, allowing the state team to focus on the upcoming National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy 2024-25.

The break will give players essential preparation time for the All India Football Federation's premier senior men’s tournament, with Meghalaya competing in Group E alongside Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Nagaland. Only the top team will advance, intensifying the need for dedicated team training.

MFA officials, including General Secretary Sunesh Syiem and Tournament Director Dr. Lumbor Mawsor, explained that the MSL knockout rounds were initially slated for November 11. However, they have opted to delay these matches to prioritize the Santosh Trophy, where Meghalaya aims to build on last season’s runner-up finish and make a strong title push.

Players selected for the state squad have gained valuable experience in the MSL, but the MFA wants to ensure they remain injury-free and can focus fully on team preparation. If scheduling permits between the Santosh Trophy’s preliminary and final rounds, the MFA may resume the MSL knockout stage; otherwise, it will be postponed until after the championship.

Further squad announcements are expected soon as Meghalaya gears up for its Santosh Trophy campaign.