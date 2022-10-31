Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong.

The Meghalaya government has set up a target of 6 months time and has discussed a new design of the dome for the new Assembly building, informed Chairman of the HPC and Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh after a meeting of the HPC attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Dy CM Prestone Tyngsong, Minister-in-charge of PWD building Dasakhiat Lamare and other members and government officials.

Lyngdoh informed that the design associate has asked to submit the details of the new dome design in 30-34 weeks' time.

The design associates have presented four options to the members of the committee. The new dome design will weigh 1/10 of the original dome plan with no additional cost to the government.

“Out of the four designs, option number two has been selected and agreed upon by the HPC,” informed Speaker.

The Speaker informed that the portion of the new dome agreed by the HPC would be of steel frames and partly with glass-fibre reinforced concrete (GRC) materials and some metal sheets and at the same time with the profile pre-coated galvanized iron (GI) sheets.



The earlier dome that collapsed was about 3000 tons but the new dome design will weigh about 250-300 tons (which is 1/0 from the initial design), further informed Speaker.