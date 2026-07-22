Meghalaya: State-level Subroto Mukherjee Cup sees goal rush on second day as teams eye semi-final spots

Meghalaya's State-level Subroto Mukherjee Cup Football Tournament 2026 continued to deliver entertaining contests on July 22, with a series of high-scoring matches across the Under-15 Boys, Under-17 Boys and Under-17 Girls categories as schools from across the state battled for places in the semi-finals.

Organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, the tournament witnessed several dominant victories and standout individual performances at the SSA Stadium, MFA Turf and Mawlai Madan Heh, highlighting the depth of emerging football talent in Meghalaya.

In the Under-15 Boys category, Step by Step Secondary School of East Jaintia Hills defeated St Claret Higher Secondary School of West Garo Hills 5-1, while North Liberty Higher Secondary School of West Jaintia Hills eased past Anderson Higher Secondary School of West Khasi Hills 4-0.

Umpohliew Jingtip Higher Secondary School from East Khasi Hills registered one of the day's biggest wins with a 6-0 victory over Baghmara Higher Secondary School of South Garo Hills. The only drawn match in the category saw Little Star Higher Secondary School of Eastern West Khasi Hills and Mangsang Higher Secondary School of East Garo Hills share the spoils in a 2-2 contest.

The Under-17 Boys fixtures also produced plenty of goals. Bajengdoba Higher Secondary School of North Garo Hills edged Amwi Higher Secondary School of West Jaintia Hills 4-3 in the closest match of the day.

Wapung Secondary School from East Jaintia Hills defeated Okkapara Secondary School of South West Garo Hills 4-0, powered by a hat-trick from Jeffarson Phawa. Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School of Ri-Bhoi outplayed Little Star Higher Secondary School of Eastern West Khasi Hills 5-1, with Chanjib Chetry scoring four goals.

Dapboklang Giri Memorial Secondary School of West Khasi Hills cruised to a 6-0 victory over Balang Mawlangwir Higher Secondary School of South West Khasi Hills, with Iohborlang Lyngkhoi netting four times.

The Under-17 Girls category witnessed the biggest scorelines of the day. North Liberty Higher Secondary School of West Jaintia Hills overwhelmed St Claret Higher Secondary School of South West Garo Hills 12-0, with Elizabeth Thianglai and Baiarbha Nongrum both completing hat-tricks.

Lotus Secondary School of East Jaintia Hills and Rangthong Christian Higher Secondary School of South West Khasi Hills played out a goalless draw.

Lurmangkara Secondary School of West Khasi Hills secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Montford Secondary School of West Garo Hills, while Tyrsad Higher Secondary School of East Khasi Hills recorded a dominant 9-0 victory against Rangku Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School of South Garo Hills. Ha-I-sha Myrthong scored a hat-trick in the one-sided contest.

The group stage will conclude on July 23, after which the qualified teams will progress to the semi-finals scheduled for July 24.