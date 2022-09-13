Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday (September 13) informed that the state government is proposing to allot some funds to the respective deputy commissioners to provide immediate relief to houses damaged by natural calamities.

In his supplementary reply, chief minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the issue regarding the natural calamity was also discussed during the recently held deputy commissioner’s conference.

“In that meeting, we concluded that apart from Rs 25 lakh for general relief, there is a need for some funds to be parked with the DCs when it comes to houses damaged by natural calamities as people cannot wait for the long process,” Sangma added.

The Meghalaya Government is also all set to pursue a public-private partnership (PPP) route for the construction of the long-awaited Shillong medical college.

In this regard, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed that the Shillong Medical College on the PPP mode is on the cards and the state government is in talks with different agencies that ‘have good track records’ after they have called off an agreement with the KPC group.

“Discussions are on with a couple of them and we expect a positive outcome soon,” said CM Sangma.

CM said that the PPP mode is important for a medical college as the entire investment comes from the private partner.