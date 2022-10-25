The State Rescue Team (SRT) of Meghalaya managed to rescue 5 people who are from the same families who were trapped in their house at Langkyrding village in East Khasi Hills District, Shillong in Meghalaya.

The incident took place at around 5 o'clock morning on October 25.

The family members of five including children and parents were rescued safely by the SRT team after they were trapped due to flash floods that occurred due to the Sitrang Cyclone.

Notably, earlier the state government in light of the incessant rains due to Cyclone Sitrang and in view of the IMD forecast showing continued intense rainfall in the next 24 hours, the office of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) East Khasi Hills on Monday has announced that all schools falling in East Khasi Hills Districts shall remain closed on October 25.

On the otherhand, the connectivity via air has been severely impacted as on October 25 in the state.

Speaking to India Today NE, an official at the Airport Authority of India stated that all Indigo flight heading to and from Meghalaya, Shillong stands suspended on October 25.

The Shillong-Silchar, Kolkata-Shillong and Dibrugarh-Shillong routes have been impacted owing to the cyclone in Kolkata.

