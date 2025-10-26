Meghalaya: State-run Oil India to fund 47 girls’ toilets in Ri Bhoi schools

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) will finance the construction of 47 toilet facilities for girls in schools across Ri Bhoi district, aiming to tackle inadequate sanitation and improve school attendance.

Officials said an MoU was signed on October 24 between OIL representatives and Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal. Under the agreement, the state-run company will provide around Rs 72 lakh to schools currently without dedicated toilets for female students.

Baranwal noted the initiative was prompted by a visit from Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri earlier this year, during which the lack of proper toilet infrastructure in schools was highlighted.

The district administration and OIL will jointly monitor construction to ensure quality, timely completion, and effective use of the CSR funds, with work expected to finish by December.

The project reflects a broader push to improve facilities for girls in Meghalaya’s schools and encourage regular attendance through better sanitation infrastructure.