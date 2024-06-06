Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on June 5, clarified that it is not mandatory for colleges in the state to affiliate with the Captain Williamson Sangma State University. He stated that there is no law or rule making such affiliation compulsory, and colleges have the choice to affiliate with either NEHU or the State University.

However, the Chief Minister informed that if colleges continue their affiliation with NEHU, students seeking admission will have to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination.

Regarding the establishment of university campuses, Sangma said that different campus sites would be set up in various parts of the state. For colleges in Shillong and other eastern areas, an office would be established to address their concerns, ensuring that nobody has to travel far.

Explaining the background, the Chief Minister mentioned that the State University Bill was passed before his government took over, establishing the Captain Williamson Sangma Technical University in the Garo Hills. His government simply converted it into a full-fledged State University to address the urgency of CUET-related issues faced by students.

Sangma assured that the university would have campuses and branches across the state to facilitate college affiliations and student services. He stated that they would start with the affiliation of government colleges like Kiang Nangbah. Offices and campuses would be established in different parts of the state to enable easy affiliation and future support for colleges.