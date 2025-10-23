Meghalaya statistician maintains position in Stanford's top 2 per cent scientists list for 5th consecutive year

Dr Sanku Dey from St. Anthony's College, Shillong, has secured a place among the world's elite researchers for the fifth consecutive year, ranking 54,006th globally in Stanford University's prestigious 2025 list of top 2 per cent scientists.

The achievement is particularly significant as Dr Dey remains the sole representative from Meghalaya on this globally acclaimed list since 2021. The statistics professor, who heads the Department of Statistics at the college, has demonstrated remarkable consistency in maintaining his position amongst the world's leading researchers across five consecutive years.

His latest ranking represents a notable improvement from his 2024 position of 57,410, demonstrating sustained research impact in a competitive global landscape. Dr Dey's work has garnered 5,974 citations across 319 publications, cementing his reputation in the international scientific community.

The Stanford list, drawn from Elsevier's Scopus database, evaluates researchers using standardised bibliometric indicators including citation counts and h-index scores. To qualify for inclusion, scientists must rank within the top 2 per cent of their field worldwide or secure a position among the top 100,000 researchers globally based on their composite score.

Dr Dey's trajectory on the rankings has been particularly striking. After entering at 104,260th position in 2021, he climbed dramatically to 51,491st in 2023 before experiencing a temporary dip in 2024. His 2025 ranking not only recovers that ground but pushes him into the top 55,000 globally.

The database encompasses 22 major scientific fields and 174 specialised sub-fields, with data updated to August 1, 2025. The recognition places St. Anthony's College on the map of institutions producing world-class research output, a rare achievement for a college in India's northeastern region.

For Meghalaya, Dr Dey's continued presence on the list represents a source of pride, showcasing that cutting-edge research can emerge from institutions beyond the country's metropolitan centres.

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