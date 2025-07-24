Meghalaya steps up border vigilance amid eviction drive in Assam

Meghalaya has directed its district administrations to tighten border surveillance following fears of an influx of displaced individuals from neighbouring Assam.

The directive, issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home-Political) Shakil P Ahammed on Wednesday, instructs all deputy commissioners to remain alert and implement measures to control any potential movement of people into the state.

The decision comes as Assam continues its eviction operations targeting illegal settlements, raising concerns of spillover into the bordering districts of Meghalaya.

Authorities in Meghalaya are tasked with ensuring that law and order remain unaffected and that any attempts at unauthorised entry are addressed promptly.