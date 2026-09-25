Meghalaya steps up climate preparedness as El Niño raises concerns over water, agriculture

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed officials to strengthen the state’s preparedness for possible climate-related disruptions linked to El Niño, with drinking water security, agriculture and vulnerable catchment areas emerging as key areas of concern.

Sangma chaired a meeting of the Meghalaya State Council on Climate Change to review the state’s preparedness and assess potential risks in the months ahead. He said the pre-monsoon season had been near normal, but stressed the need to prepare for changing conditions.

“El Niño is a reality, but its impacts are difficult to predict,” Sangma said in a post on X, adding that the state’s approach must be centred on preparedness and adaptation.

The chief minister said climate risk and vulnerability mapping was being carried out across districts to identify areas requiring greater attention. The meeting also discussed improving coordination between departments and setting up Block-Level Climate Action Teams.

Water security featured prominently in the discussions, with the government planning measures to rejuvenate springs and other critical water sources. Plantation activities will also be expanded, particularly in vulnerable catchment areas.

The meeting also reviewed agricultural resilience, including plans to scale up natural farming through better inter-departmental convergence and farmer-to-farmer training. Challenges affecting crops, including soft rot in ginger, were also discussed.

Sangma said the period from November to March would be critical for preparedness and called for clear plans and standard operating procedures for different possible scenarios.

He directed that District Climate Adaptation and Resilience Task Forces be immediately activated and stressed the need to strengthen information, education and communication (IEC) activities at the grassroots level.

Elected representatives are also expected to be involved in awareness programmes so that communities and other stakeholders are better informed about potential climate risks and appropriate responses.

The chief minister further called for regular monitoring and reviews at the district, block and village levels to assess progress and the impact of climate adaptation measures.

He said the state must remain prepared for “challenging and unprecedented times”, particularly by ensuring adequate drinking water supplies if rainfall falls below normal.

Meghalaya has previously adopted climate-focused measures including its State Action Plan on Climate Change and initiatives aimed at water security, ecosystem conservation and community-led landscape management.