The Meghalaya government has established a dedicated Cyber Crime Police Station and created a specialised Superintendent of Police position to address the growing challenge of cyber crimes, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told the state Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from MLA Mizanur Kazi during the Budget Session, Tynsong, who holds the Home (Police) portfolio, outlined several key initiatives to combat cybercrime.

"To combat cybercrime, the following initiatives have been taken: Creation of dedicated post of Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime), Creation of dedicated Cyber Crime Police Station for the State of Meghalaya," Tynsong stated.

He added that the state has implemented a 24/7 Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) for immediate assistance and utilizes the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in) for reporting offences.

Cyber crimes in Meghalaya are investigated and prosecuted under the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Deputy Chief Minister informed the House.

The government also conducts regular cybersecurity awareness programmes throughout the state, including in rural areas, and shares digital advisories on official social media platforms to enhance public awareness.