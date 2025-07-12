Meghalaya steps up efforts to boost global trade in GI-tagged farm produce

Global retail major Lulu Group International is exploring long-term sourcing partnerships in Meghalaya to bring the state’s organic and GI-tagged agricultural products to international markets.

A high-level delegation from Lulu, led by Salim MA, Director – Global Operations, visited the state this week to deepen strategic engagement following a 2023 MoU with the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB).

The visit marks a major step toward expanding the global footprint of Meghalaya’s produce, such as Khasi Mandarin, pineapple, and ginger—all of which have already entered Middle Eastern markets in recent years through direct exports facilitated by the state government.

During official discussions with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Lulu Group laid out plans to scale up procurement of value-added and processed goods, offer modern packaging solutions, and assist in branding efforts to position Meghalaya’s produce competitively worldwide.

"We are committed to building sustainable sourcing models that benefit local farmers and meet global quality standards,” said Salim. The group also expressed interest in expanding sourcing to include spices and processed agri-products.

Chief Minister Sangma reaffirmed the government’s support, citing the state’s agro-based economy and unique agro-climatic conditions. “Our focus is on efficiency and maximising global access for Meghalaya’s high-quality products,” he said, adding that the government remains fully invested in creating premium opportunities for farmers.

Over the last two years, the state has made notable progress in agri-export logistics. Key milestones include:

Direct air cargo exports of Khasi Mandarin and pineapple from Guwahati to Dubai, bypassing traditional hubs like Mumbai to reduce turnaround time.

Sea shipment of 15 metric tons of organic ginger to Dubai in March 2025, demonstrating scalability and international readiness.

Over 23 metric tons of produce exported to Middle Eastern markets to date, cementing Meghalaya’s role as an emerging agri-export hub in the Northeast.

Further reinforcing its export ambitions, the government led a delegation of progressive farmers and officials on a Market Exposure Visit to Dubai in March 2025. Farmers engaged with international buyers, gained insights into global retail expectations, and saw their products on display at Lulu Hypermarket in Sharjah.