Meghalaya steps up fight against rising wildlife crime with multi-agency training

Shillong has intensified efforts to combat wildlife crime as multiple central and state enforcement agencies gathered for a high-level coordination meeting and training programme. The initiative comes amid growing concerns over poaching, trafficking, and organised wildlife crime in the Northeast.

The Eastern Regional Office of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), in collaboration with Meghalaya’s Forest and Environment Department, organised the meeting earlier this week, at the Forest Headquarters, Shillong.

Twenty-seven senior officers from agencies including Meghalaya Police, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Bureau of Investigation, Narcotics Control Bureau, and Assam Forest Department attended.

The discussion focused on intelligence sharing, joint operations, updating wildlife crime databases, and strengthening coordination among agencies. Officials also reviewed the current wildlife crime scenario in Meghalaya, stressing the need for swift action to protect the state’s endangered species.

Following the meeting, a two-day capacity building program was held on September 15–16 for frontline officers engaged in wildlife crime enforcement. Twenty-eight officers from the Wildlife Wing and seven from Meghalaya Police participated.

Training covered legal provisions under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, cybercrime, mobile forensics, case documentation, and recent laws including the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

Senior WCCB officials and subject matter experts led the sessions, equipping officers with practical skills to investigate, document, and prosecute wildlife offenses effectively. The program aims to strengthen Meghalaya’s capacity to tackle organized wildlife crime and safeguard its biodiversity.