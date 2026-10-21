Meghalaya has added a new football facility in South Garo Hills, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurating a synthetic turf at Mandalgitok Playground in Siju on October 21.

The facility was first announced during the Captain Williamson Sangma Memorial Football Tournament in October 2023. Its completion marks a step towards improving access to sports infrastructure for aspiring footballers in the district.

An exhibition match between East Garo Hills XI and South Garo Hills XI was held to mark the inauguration.

Announcing the development on X, Sangma said the facility was dedicated to the youth of South Garo Hills, with the aim of nurturing local talent and helping future footballers develop their skills.

The project comes as the state seeks to encourage young players and strengthen its football culture by providing better sporting facilities.