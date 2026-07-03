Meghalaya steps up monitoring of electoral revision after BLA distribution allegations

Meghalaya has tightened oversight of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after allegations emerged that a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was distributing Enumeration Forms from the residence of a former legislator in Shillong, prompting district authorities to order corrective measures and enhanced field monitoring.

The District Election Officer (DEO) of East Khasi Hills, Abhilash Baranwal, discussed the issue during a meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday, stating that the matter had been examined by the District Election Officer, the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO). A spot inspection was conducted on July 2, following which the BLO was instructed to immediately retrieve all Enumeration Forms distributed on June 30 and July 1 and 2.

The DEO said that from July 3, the BLO Supervisor would personally assist in distributing the forms to eligible electors, while the AERO would conduct daily visits to monitor the process until the enumeration exercise is completed.

During the meeting, political parties were informed that 63,731 Enumeration Forms had been distributed across 15 Assembly constituencies in East Khasi Hills, excluding Sohra subdivision, as of 5 pm on July 2. The DEO also said Booth Level Agent (BLA) forms had been received from two national parties and one state party.

Baranwal reiterated that the Special Intensive Revision is meant to enumerate existing electors based on the 2025 electoral roll and the legacy roll of 2005, and not to enrol new voters. He said allegations regarding the inclusion of ineligible voters were therefore unfounded.

He also urged political parties and traditional institutions, including Dorbar Shnongs, to cooperate with the administration to ensure the successful completion of the revision process.