Meghalaya steps up surveillance to prevent measles outbreak in East Khasi Hills

Health authorities in East Khasi Hills have intensified surveillance and preventive measures following measles outbreaks in neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said on April 20.

All concerned departments have been directed to strengthen early detection, reporting, and response systems to prevent any possible spread of the disease in the district.

Officials said that any case of fever accompanied by a rash should be treated as a suspected case of measles and reported immediately, regardless of age. The School Education Department and the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) have been instructed to ensure prompt reporting of suspected cases identified in schools and Anganwadi centres to the nearest health facility, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), or medical officer.

“We have asked schools and Anganwadi centres to remain vigilant and report even a single suspected case without delay,” an official said.

Authorities have also stressed close coordination with the Health Department and the World Health Organization (WHO) for timely investigation and response.

As part of infection control measures, children suspected of measles have been barred from attending schools or Anganwadi centres until full recovery. “Suspected cases should remain isolated at home with minimal contact to prevent further transmission,” the official added.

Teachers and Anganwadi workers have been sensitised to identify symptoms early, with daily monitoring mandated to ensure swift detection and containment of any potential outbreak.