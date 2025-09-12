Meghalaya stone mining stuck over clearance rules: CM Sangma

The Meghalaya government faces a complex challenge in reviving the state's small-scale stone mining sector, with environmental clearance requirements creating significant roadblocks for traditional quarrying operations.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the assembly on September 11 that while there is currently no blanket ban on small-scale stone mining, operations must comply with the Meghalaya Minor Mineral Concession Rules 2016. However, the path forward remains uncertain due to federal environmental regulations.

The state government had requested the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change for an exemption from environmental clearance requirements for traditional stone boulder quarrying. The request was denied, with the ministry citing a Patna High Court judgment from March 2024 that set aside enabling provisions in the Environmental Impact Assessment notification.

A committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has been reviewing the mineral concession rules since September 2024, conducting meetings and submitting recommendations to expedite mining permits for traditional operations.

The mining sector's struggles have significant implications for livelihoods in constituencies like Mawryngkneng, where traditional quarrying has been a primary economic activity for local communities.