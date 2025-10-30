Meghalaya storm into Sub-Junior National Football Championship semis with 4-0 win over Himachal Pradesh

Meghalaya secured a place in the semifinals of the Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship 2025–26 (Tier 2) with a convincing 4-0 victory over Himachal Pradesh in their final Group C encounter on October 30 morning.

Star striker Marbiang Marwein led the charge with a first-half hat-trick, finding the net in the 8th, 39th, and 45+2 minutes. His performance took his tournament tally to nine goals and earned him a third successive Player of the Match award. Wanpyndapbor Nongsiej added a fourth goal in the 62nd minute to seal the dominant win.

With earlier triumphs over Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya finished the group stage with a perfect nine points under coach Dapmon Tariang, topping Group C.

They will now face Telangana, the unbeaten leaders of Group A, in the first semifinal on 1 November at 8:30 am.