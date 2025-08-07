Meghalaya streamlines revenue disbursal to district councils in key administrative reform

The Meghalaya Cabinet on August 7 approved a significant change in administrative structure by amending the Delegation of Financial Power Rules, 2006.

The move grants financial authority to the Joint Secretary of the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department, effectively elevating the role to that of a department head.

This is the first time financial powers have been officially delegated within the DCA, which currently lacks a Head of Department. The amendment addresses long-standing delays in the revenue distribution process to the state’s Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

Until now, District Councils had to approach three different departments — Transport, Mining, and Forest — to secure their share of revenues. The procedure was often delayed by bureaucratic red tape.

With the DCA now designated as the single nodal agency for revenue disbursement, the process is expected to become more efficient and transparent. “This streamlines the process, making it faster, more transparent, and efficient,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma in a statement shared on social media.

Officials believe the reform will reduce administrative friction and improve the financial functioning of ADCs. By centralising authority under the Joint Secretary, the state aims to enhance governance and accountability in district-level affairs.

“This decision marks a significant step in reforming how District Council Affairs are managed,” Sangma added.