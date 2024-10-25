Street vendors and self-help groups across Meghalaya received recognition for their economic resilience at the PRAISE Awards ceremony. The event marked a significant milestone in the state's implementation of the PM-SVANidhi scheme, which provides financial support to urban street vendors.

Meghalaya has emerged as the third-best performer among hilly states in implementing the PM-SVANidhi program, according to Social Welfare Commissioner Pravin Bakshi, IAS. "Despite initial challenges, our street vendors and hawkers have shown remarkable progress with support from Urban Affairs and state government," Bakshi said.

The ceremony saw the launch of several digital initiatives aimed at streamlining vendor operations. These include the Meghalaya Street Vendors Mobile App, SHG Grading Mobile Application, and the state's DAY-NULM website. Officials also released comprehensive reports highlighting the achievements of urban livelihood programs over the past decade.

Success stories took centre stage as Lumlanglin Marbaniang, President of IAINEHSKHEM CLF, shared how government support helped establish training centres for women from financially unstable backgrounds. Her team has since participated in exhibitions across major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Seven self-help groups received awards in various categories, ranging from environmental protection to traditional arts and crafts. The Green Jobs and Sustainability award went to Iainehskhem SHG from Shillong for their work in waste recycling, while Tengna SHG from Williamnagar was recognized for excellence in traditional arts.

State Mission Manager Larisa Mawroh reported that Meghalaya has mobilised approximately 500 self-help groups and established two City Livelihood Centers, with a third planned for Tura. The state has also provided 149 loans for individual enterprises following careful scrutiny of applications.

South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Under Secretary Satish Kumar Singh were among the key dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

Shullai stated that the State Urban Livelihoods Mission (SULM) award honours best practices by women self-help groups under DAY NULM. He added that the PRAISE Awards recognise the efforts of stakeholders like state bodies and banks in successfully implementing the PM-SVANidhi scheme.