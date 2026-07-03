Meghalaya strengthens El Nino preparedness with focus on food and water security
Conrad K. Sangma addressed a workshop on Meghalaya's response to El Nino preparedness. He said climate resilience, natural farming and water conservation are central to protecting food and water security.
- Sangma addressed a July 3 workshop on state response planning
- He said climate change is already affecting lives, not a distant threat
- Natural farming and spring rejuvenation were flagged as key resilience tools
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 3 addressed a workshop on "Developing State Response for El Nino Preparedness: Strengthening Food and Water Security," underscoring the need for proactive measures to tackle the growing challenges posed by climate change.
Speaking at the workshop, Sangma said climate change is no longer a future concern but a present-day reality, stressing that preparedness must remain a priority regardless of changing weather forecasts.
He highlighted the importance of building resilience through sustainable initiatives such as natural farming, water conservation, spring rejuvenation and community-led interventions to safeguard food and water security.
The Chief Minister noted that Meghalaya's efforts to promote natural farming have received national recognition and reaffirmed the state's commitment to developing innovative, locally suited solutions for its unique geographical landscape.
Calling for greater collaboration among government departments, communities and institutions, Sangma said a coordinated approach is essential to build a more climate-resilient Meghalaya.
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